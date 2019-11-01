Metro adds trains, rush-hour service to handle crowds expected for Nationals’ victory parade

Metro will run extra Metrorail trains Saturday to accommodate the tens of thousands of fans expected for the Washington Nationals victory parade.

Metro is making adjustments to accommodate crowds expected downtown Saturday for the Washington Nationals’ World Series 2 p.m. victory parade along Constitution Avenue.

Metro in partnership with Xfinity said it will run extra Metrorail trains Saturday to accommodate the tens of thousands of fans expected. Service starts at 7 a.m.

Trains will run at rush-hour levels between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. In D.C., Metro said trains will arrive every 3 to 4 minutes and will leave end of line stations every 6 to 12 minutes.

All previously scheduled track work on Saturday has been canceled, except overnight work starting at 10 p.m., Metro said.

That work includes trackwork between the McPherson Square and Federal Center Southwest stations.The work that eventually will impact service on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines is for track-bed lighting upgrades and will be rescheduled. When it happens, there will be free shuttle bus service.

You can check out the schedule for all planned Metrorail track work on Metro’s website.

