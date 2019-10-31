WATCH: Caps celebrate Nationals World Series Championship win

At this point, all of Washington, D.C. is dancing to "Baby Shark" as the city celebrates the Nationals' World Series win. And the 2018 Stanley Cup champions were no exception.

And the 2018 Stanley Cup champions were no exception.

A video from the Washington Capitals’ Twitter account shows Alex Ovechkin and several others celebrating the latest group of hometown heroes.

According to NBC Sports Washington, the Caps have been supporting the Nats all season long–including the time they wore Nats T-shirts before Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

