Fight finished: Everything you need to know for today’s Nats parade

Your Saturday D.C.-area forecast: Sunny with a 100% chance of Natitude.

Fresh off their gleaming silver chariot from Houston, the Washington Nationals are set to parade their well-earned trophy down Constitution Avenue on Saturday for all to see — even if it is a little worse for wear.

And if your head hasn’t finished spinning from what experts agree is one of D.C.’s most legendary sports victories in decades, don’t worry: WTOP is hard at work to fill you in on everything you need to know, from how you can attend to which roads to avoid if you’re somehow still determined to drive downtown.

The 2019 Nationals Championship Parade sets off at 2 p.m. from Constitution Avenue and 15th Street, rolling east on Constitution along the north side of the National Mall before ending with a team rally at Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street.

The D.C. government’s Sports Capital page puts the end time at 5 p.m. — though road closures are scheduled through 7 p.m. For updates on transit, weather and public safety, text NATS to 888-777.

Speaking of road closures, there’s plenty to be aware of. If you’re looking to attend, leave the car at home — Mayor Bowser’s office recommends taking Metro or a bus. Metrorail will be running rush hour-level service on Saturday just for the parade with a day-long hold on previously scheduled track work.

If you absolutely have to drive — and again, take our word for it, you really don’t want to — assume that most of downtown east of the White House and north of the Mall up to around E Street will be a no-go zone for all but pedestrians, including bikes and e-scooters.

See a full map of the parade route and traffic restrictions below:

If you can’t be there in person or want to revel in the glory without the added stress of the crowds (trust us, we don’t blame you), follow WTOP’s live blog for updates from our team of reporters throughout the day. WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington will also carry the parade live.

As for the weather, Saturday’s forecast really does call for sunshine with a comfortable high temperature in the upper 50s to low 60s.

So throw on your cherished Nats cap (or brand spankin’ new championship gear), grab your lightsaber, practice your best Baby Shark clap and rejoice, Washingtonians, for the fight is finally finished.

