Bet on it: Ted Cruz to buy beer, barbecue for Tim Kaine’s staff after Nats win

One of the best things about the World Series are all the fun, side bets.

And two U.S. Senators put food and booze on the line for their teams.

Had the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine would have to had bought Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s staff a meal of Chesapeake Bay crabcakes and whiskey from Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Virginia.

But since the Nats came out on top, Cruz will buy Kaine’s staff barbecue and Shiner Bock beer. Plus, Cruz will have to wear a Nats hat for a day.

Last week Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton also got into a bet with Rep. Sheila Jackson, who represents Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

We have thrown down the gauntlet. I bet @JacksonLeeTX18 that our @Nationals will win the World Series. And when the Nats win, Rep. Jackson Lee and her staff will have to wear and take a photo in #DCstatehood t-shirts to spread statehood in Texas. Go Nats! #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/WxXwoxMfVE — Eleanor Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) October 22, 2019

