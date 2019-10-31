Home » Washington, DC News » Bet on it: Ted…

Bet on it: Ted Cruz to buy beer, barbecue for Tim Kaine’s staff after Nats win

Brandon Millman

October 31, 2019, 8:08 AM

One of the best things about the World Series are all the fun, side bets.

And two U.S. Senators put food and booze on the line for their teams.

Had the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine would have to had bought Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s staff a meal of Chesapeake Bay crabcakes and whiskey from Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Virginia.

But since the Nats came out on top, Cruz will buy Kaine’s staff barbecue and Shiner Bock beer. Plus, Cruz will have to wear a Nats hat for a day.

Last week Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton also got into a bet with Rep. Sheila Jackson, who represents Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News MLB News National News Other Sports News Sports Virginia News Washington Nationals Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports
2019 world series bets Brandon Millman houston astros ted cruz tim kaine world series

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up