Coronavirus update: Hogan calls order ‘one of the last tools’ to stop spread; DC order in effect at midnight

Maryland’s governor told CNN that his stay-at-home order was “one of the last tools in our arsenal” against the spread of COVID-19.

Stay-at-home orders in Maryland and Virginia have gone into effect; the D.C. order begins at midnight.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that police are driving around the District, breaking up large gatherings, including pickup basketball games. She added that information on positive coronavirus testing would begin to be broken down by age, sex and ward.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Dorchester County, Maryland, has announced its first case of COVID-19, leaving Allegany County the only jurisdiction without a confirmed case.

A lawsuit claims that D.C. is failing to take basic public health steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its jails.

The Maryland State Police said that they aren’t pulling people over strictly to ask whether their travel is essential, but will ask in the course of their other duties, such as crash response and traffic stops for other reasons. They added that documentation of the purpose of your travel is not required, but could help resolve problems.

As of Tuesday, the area has had more than 3,400 cases of the coronavirus: Virginia has had 1,250 cases with 27 deaths; Maryland, 1,660 cases and 18 deaths; and D.C. 495 cases and nine deaths.

Hogan: Stay-at-home order ‘necessary’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, speaking Tuesday morning on CNN, called the stay-at-home order he issued on Monday “one of the last tools in our arsenal” to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Noting that the number of cases in the region has “more than quadrupled in just a couple of days,” Hogan said the order, which was followed later in the day by similar ones from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, was “necessary to further get people off the streets so we can continue to save thousands of lives.”

The order prohibits Marylanders from leaving their homes, with exceptions, such as medical appointments, exercise and work for those who are in essential occupations. You can find out what’s banned and what’s allowed under the Maryland, Virginia and D.C. orders.

The order carries a penalty of up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. Hogan said state and local police have done about 5,000 compliance checks “to disperse crowds and make sure people are leaving and breaking up situations where they’re out endangering themselves and their fellow neighbors.”

He said of the penalties, “a lot of it is just to ensure compliance,” adding that only two arrests have been made under his executive orders, “where people just refused to comply.”

Hogan, a Republican, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, published an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which they said, “The coronavirus doesn’t distinguish between red states and blue states, and neither can we.”

They asked the federal government for several changes in their response, including more aggressive use of the Defense Production Act to produce and distribute supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves for health care workers, more flexibility for governors to spend coronavirus relief money, and other steps.

The CNN host played a recording of Gov. Steve Bullock, of Montana, telling President Donald Trump on Monday that “we are one day away” from not being able to test for virus. Trump responded, “We’ve tested more than any nation in the world … I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.”

Asked to respond, Hogan said, “There’s no question that the federal government and all of the states believe that we need more testing, and this is something that we’re talking about on a daily basis with the administration and with all of our fellow governors.”

He added, “There’s no question this is a pinch-point,” referring to testing and personal protective equipment. “Everybody knows we don’t have enough of these things. … Without tests, we really are flying blind” about hotspots and mortality rates, and equipment such as ventilators “are becoming … certainly as important as the testing.”

Hogan said the federal government had an important role to play in coordinating the distribution of equipment, and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency “has started to really step up on coordination” and is distributing equipment to states.

“It’s just not enough,” he added.

“The president says the states are on their own,” Hogan said, “[that] they should go out and get these things, and we are trying to get them,” but the federal government and other states are also doing that.

He hoped the feds will take the lead on “making sure we’re not competing against each other for these limited resources.”

In the end, Hogan said, “It doesn’t matter who’s supposed to be doing these things; we’ve all got to get together and get them done. Because it’s going to save lives.”

Asked about the projections by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Debbie Birx, two members of the president’s coronavirus task force, that 200,000 American are likely to die from the virus, Hogan said the numbers were “just hard to fathom,” but that the two doctors “are the ones who are telling us the truth about the numbers.”

Noting that the number is twice as many Americans as were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, Hogan said, “It’s just devastating, and that’s why we’re taking these seemingly unprecedented and seemingly drastic actions that are disrupting people’s lives – we’re trying to stop that from happening.”

Bowser: ‘Stay at home’

At a briefing on Tuesday morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said police would break up large gatherings of people in the District.

She said that her stay-at-home order, which goes into effect at midnight, demonstrated “no real difference” from the direction they’ve already given residents: “Stay home.”

She played for reporters a recording of the script officers will be driving around D.C. reciting to large gatherings of people:

“The point is not to arrest anybody,” Bowser said, “the point is to stay at home.”

The mayor added that she’s not aware of any nonessential businesses that have defied her order last week directing them to close, but said the city can revoke business licenses if necessary.

On Monday, D.C. began what Bowser called “high volume” testing for first responders in D.C., including D.C. Fire and EMS, police officers and members of the Department of Corrections. Overall, about 80 first responders were tested, and their results are expected Tuesday evening.

Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety, had the numbers:

DC Fire and EMS: 14 positive, 172 personnel quarantined

Police: 6 officers positive, 176 quarantined

Department of Corrections staff: 1 positive, 103 quarantined

DC Jail inmates: 6 positive, 88 being quarantined

Bowser added that she and other District officials will give a briefing later this week on when the “expected surge” in cases is likely to come, and how the District is preparing.

Bowser said the District is building its own stockpile of personal protective equipment and medical supplies for local medical providers.

“What the District is doing is, obviously, procuring for our needs, for our medical needs and for our first responders and frontline workers,” Bowser said. “We’re … creating a stockpile that we can support our medical providers, and we’re working at searching the entire globe to find those items.”

Assistant City Administrator Jay Melder said about 70% of the District’s stockpile of medical supplies will be delivered to providers Tuesday and Wednesday. The supplies will go to primary care providers, long-term care facilities and home health aides, among others.

Melder said the District is continuing to seek assistance from the federal government, including FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services, to access equipment from the national strategic stockpile.

“We will continue to do everything we can to make sure that our health providers and our first responders, our central employees, are well equipped for the mission,” he said.

Northam: No age group is immune

In announcing a stay-at-home order for Virginia on Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam said that he acted in part because “some of our beaches and other recreational areas were literally packed” over the weekend.

“Everyone who is gathering in a crowd is putting themselves and others at risk,” Northam said.

He also said that almost half of COVID-19 patients in Virginia are under 50. “No age group is immune to this virus,” he said.

The governor added that, “We need to be patient with social distancing,” saying, “It will take time to show results.”

“What we’re seeing now is the result of how people interacted two or three weeks ago,” Northam said. “What we will see a few weeks from now will be determined by how people behave today and in the following days.”

