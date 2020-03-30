DC stay-at-home order: What’s allowed

D.C. joined Maryland and Virginia Monday in issuing a stay-at-home order for its residents in order to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

D.C. joined Maryland and Virginia Monday in issuing a stay-at-home order for its residents to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Everyone in D.C. has to stay at their residence, with certain exceptions considered essential activities, such as:

Getting medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth.

Getting food and essential household goods.

Performing or accessing essential governmental functions.

Working at essential businesses.

Engaging in essential travel.

Engaging in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the mayor’s order.

“Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how — by staying home,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

A person who does not follow the order could be guilty of a misdemeanor, and if convicted, is subject to a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to 90 days, or both.

Last week, Bowser issued nonessential businesses to close and prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people.

Also, last week, the first day of distance learning started at D.C. public schools, which are closed through April 24.

Bowser has also closed in-person customer service at the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the Department of Transportation. Deadlines for government documents, inspections and other requirements have been extended.

Road closures around the Tidal Basin have also been put in place, to deter people from crowding to see the cherry blossoms.

