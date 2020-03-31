Coronavirus: How police in Maryland, DC plan to enforce stay-at-home orders

Many residents are concerned that they may be randomly stopped by police during the stay-at-home order. Both Maryland and D.C. assured residents that will not happen during the period.

When the governors of Virginia and Maryland and D.C.’s mayor announced “stay-at-home” orders on Monday, many residents became concerned about whether they might be fined or arrested for just being outside.

Both D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Maryland State Police took steps Tuesday to assure residents that they would not be randomly questioned about their destinations or activities during the duration of the stay-at-home orders.

Virginia has not yet specifically addressed these concerns. WTOP has requested information from Virginia State Police on how authorities there will enforce the governor’s order.

Bowser, at a briefing Tuesday morning, fielded a number of questions about her order, which goes into effect in D.C. at midnight.

The mayor assured residents “there is no real difference” once the order takes effect compared to what has already been in place in recent weeks.

She said, while there are penalties available, “I don’t expect that we will have to use them — that’s certainly my hope.”

In Maryland, the state police posted a detailed memo related to how its troopers will carry out their duties during the order.

The memo noted “troopers will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers where they are going to determine if their travel is essential or not.”

However, the state’s memo said that if police gather information during the normal course of their duties that an individual was carrying out nonessential business, that person could be penalized.

That information could come during a routine traffic stop or during a crash investigation, for example.

Though it isn’t necessary for drivers in Maryland to have documentation detailing the purpose of their travel, “having such documentation may help resolve questions,” state police said in its memo.

Both Bowser and Maryland State Police said officers around the region will be empowered to break up congregations of more than 10 people.

However, Bowser said, “the point is not to arrest anybody; the point is to stay at home.”

She addressed the example of a pickup basketball game on a playground, saying that if a police officer observes this activity, the players will be reminded of social distancing rules and asked to disperse.

Earlier Tuesday, D.C. police officers were recorded reading a script over their loudspeaker at Lincoln Park, which is in the area of 11th Street and North Carolina Avenue in Southeast D.C.

In part, the script read: “We are currently in a public health emergency. Your gathering puts both you and others at unnecessary risk. We encourage you to use proper social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups. Failure to do so puts you all at risk …”

More Coronavirus News