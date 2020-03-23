What businesses can stay open in Maryland under the governor's executive order? It’s a long list, but WTOP has compiled the highlights.

On Monday morning, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all nonessential businesses closed in the state at 5 p.m.

So, what is considered essential and nonessential? It’s a long list, available here, but WTOP has compiled the highlights.

Most importantly, essential businesses in the food and agriculture sector are exempted from the order and will remain open including:

Grocery stores

Farmers markets

Convenience stores

Liquor stores

Institutional food service and supply businesses

Farms

Food manufacturing and processing businesses

Pet supply stores and veterinary hospitals

And companies that manufacture, sell and maintain farm equipment and paper goods

Restaurants can stay open, but only for takeout and delivery.

Gas stations, pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, rehab facilities and home health care companies will also remain in business.

“Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including ‘big box’ home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors” will also stay open.

Banks, lenders, payroll and payment processing companies, security and investment companies, and accounting and bookkeeping firms can stay open.

Airlines and airports, railroads, trucking companies, and automotive supply stores and repairs shops will remain open.

Broadcasting companies, cable TV companies, phone companies and internet services providers will also stay open.

Laundromats, dry cleaners, commercial and residential construction companies, self-storage facilities, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, landscapers and lodging facilities are also all exempt.

