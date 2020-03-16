Local and regional transit services adjust to coronavirus’ presence

While most transit services in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia have emphasized additional cleanings, others have made changes to their schedules.

Transit services in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are making significant changes to their schedules and have stepped up cleaning efforts in response to the new coronavirus.

Metro

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that Metro trains will space out its service, running every 12 minutes starting on Monday, March 16. The rail system will still open as usual at 5 a.m. on weekdays.

For Saturdays and Sundays, trains will operate on its normal weekend service. That means trains will operate every 12 minutes from 7 a.m. – 1 a.m. on Saturdays and operate every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to the service adjustment, Metro’s Rush Hour Promise — where it would provide credits to SmarTrip card customers who experience a delay of 10 minutes or more during rush hour service (Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.). — has been suspended until regular service levels are restored.

Train

Virginia Railway Express and Maryland MARC trains are running their regular services for now, but both said decreasing ridership could mean schedule adjustments in the near future.

Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor services are operating at about 40% of their typical weekday schedule. Northeast Regional and Acela lines will still operate between Boston, New York, and D.C. but with some reductions in frequencies for certain markets. Nonstop Acela service between D.C. and New York is canceled through late May.

In coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, starting Monday, March 16, Keystone Service will also be operating on its Saturday schedule on a daily basis, with no service to the Ardmore Station.

The Hartford Line and Valley Flyer will also transition to its Saturday schedule on a daily basis on Monday, March 16 while the Maple Leaf will only operate between New York Penn and Niagara Falls, New York, and the Adirondack will only operate between New York Penn and Albany, New York starting on Sunday, March 15.

Minor additional schedule adjustments may also be made during this time.

Bus

In Maryland, Montgomery County’s department of transportation announced Friday that it will temporarily suspend fare collection for users of the county’s Ride On bus services starting on Monday, March 16.

In addition, Ride On will direct passengers to board through the rear doors of the bus to limit close contact between passengers and drivers.

Passengers who require the assistance of the lift located at the front of the bus can board through the front doors. Ride On and Ride On Extra services are maintaining a regular schedule.

The Flex Bus pilot service in Rockville and the Wheaton-Glenmont zone will be suspended on a temporary basis.

In Virginia, Alexandria’s Transit Company, DASH, also announced Friday evening that it’s switching to an “Enhanced Saturday” schedule during the weekdays to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The operational changes, which take effect March 19, will have all routes running on a Saturday schedule.

That means that buses will make stops at the roughly 30- to 60-minute intervals found on the weekends, as opposed to the 15- to 20-minute intervals that are standard during the weekdays.

However, some routes will provide additional trips to increase service during peak weekday periods, the announcement said.

DASH said its full route and schedule information for the “Enhanced Saturday” operating plan will be posted on its website no later than March 17.

Metro buses will also operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule, where buses will make stops every 30 minutes and certain routes will cease at or soon after midnight.

Cleanings and preventative measures

The following train and bus lines have announced that they will be conducting additional cleanings to their buses in light of the coronavirus:

