Virginia stay at home order: What’s allowed?

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginians on Monday, effective immediately through June 10. So what does it actually mean? Here are the key points.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginians on Monday, effective immediately through June 10. So what does it actually mean? Here are the key points.

Everyone in Virginia has to stay at their residence, with certain exceptions:

Getting food, beverages, goods and services.

Seeking medical attention, essential social services and help from law enforcement.

Taking care of another person or an animal, or visiting family.

Traveling related to child care, custody or visitation.

Exercise (under the social-distancing requirement that mandates 6 feet of separation between people).

Going to and from your house, place of worship or work.

To and from an educational institution.

Volunteering with a charitable organization.

Leaving your residence because of a reasonable fear for your health or safety.

All private and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, except at essential businesses (as defined by Northam’s executive order from last week) and to family members under one roof.

All colleges and universities have to stop face-to-face classes and cancel gatherings of 10 or more people.

Starting at midnight Wednesday night, reservations of fewer than 14 nights are banned at privately owned campgrounds.

All beaches are closed to everything except exercise and fishing, and even then, social-distancing rules apply.

You can read the full order on the governor’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.