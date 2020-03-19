‘Our need for blood does not stop:’ Virginia blood supply declines amid coronavirus concerns

Virginia blood banks say the situation is becoming dire as a recent spate of blood drive cancellations due to coronavirus fears are making it harder to replenish supplies.

Inova Blood Donor Services said Thursday its supplies of certain types of blood, which were never in abundance to begin with, are down to single digits.

“In the last two weeks, we have seen thousands of blood drives canceled, and what the impact of that has been,” said James Hatcher, the CEO of Red Cross Virginia Region, who spoke at a news conference with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday.

“Approximately 100,000 units of blood not collected just in the last two to three weeks. We project that trend to continue,” he said.

While some procedures that require donated blood can be postponed or rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak, he said there are many that cannot be.

To do his part, Northam said he was rolling up his own sleeve Wednesday to donate.

“Car accidents, or child birth, or emergency surgeries don’t stop,” said Northam. “Our need for blood does not stop.”

Northam noted coronavirus hasn’t been transmitted through blood.

The Red Cross is also beefing up screening procedures to help contain potential coronavirus transmission from someone who may have the virus but not realize it yet.

Potential donors will have their temperature checked as soon as they arrive, and then again as the process gets underway.

“In this time of uncertainty and people wondering what I can do to help,” Hatcher said. “Certainly we’ve talked a lot about that social distancing, staying at home. But another thing you can do to help is if you’re healthy and feeling well is to roll up your sleeve and give blood.”

Locations for Inova Blood Donor Services can be found online or by calling 1-866-BLOODSAVES (1-866-256-6372).

You can find American Red Cross donation locations online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In Maryland, you can check with Anne Arundel Medical Center about setting up a time to donate by calling 443-481-4215.

