Coronavirus: Fairfax and Montgomery counties expand school food programs

The D.C. region’s two largest school systems announced late Wednesday night that they were expanding their “grab and go” meal programs for students who are not going to school because of the coronavirus.

Fairfax County Public Schools

In Fairfax County, Virginia, the public school system said it now has more than 40 sites, including schools and pop-up locations.

“Students are welcome to come to any of the sites to pick up a meal,” school system officials said in a statement. “Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the locations.”

The meals are free for students and other children in Fairfax County under 18. Adults may purchase breakfast and lunch meals at a cost of $2.00.

In addition, food will now be served at several bus routes throughout Fairfax County, with school buses stopping at designated intersections to deliver the meals.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County, Maryland, expanded its options for students as well, and is now offering dinner at its meal sites.

“Additionally, we continue to add new locations for meal service,” school system officials said in a statement. “To date, we have provided more than 18,000 meals, and we look forward to continuing to provide nutritious meals to as many children as possible.”

Children up to 18 can go to any of the Montgomery County locations to receive a free meal.

Other systems also have meal programs in place.

