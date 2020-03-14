D.C., Md. and Va. schools offer learning plans, free meals for students during coronavirus closures

Schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak are providing students with lessons to keep their skills sharp as well as free meals to keep them fed.

Area schools are closed for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, but many are providing students with lessons to keep their skills sharp as well as free meals to keep them fed.

D.C.

From March 24 to March 31, students will take part in distance learning. Public schools in D.C. have prepared resources for every level from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade and for each graduation required course for grades 9 through 12. Information will be available on how to pick up copies and get access to online versions of the lessons. Free meals will be available to students every weekday during the closure from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 16 sites throughout D.C.

Maryland

Calvert County Public Schools handed out take home resources to continue learning. If a child forgot or was absent on Friday, the schools will be open on Monday for students to pick up books or materials. Starting on Tuesday, only front office and building service staff may enter. The Calvert County Department of Child Nutrition will begin distribution of free lunches at three locations in the county on March 18 to any children aged 4-18. The sites are the Chesapeake Ranch Estates area, the White Sands area and the Prince Frederick area.

Charles County Public School teachers have created optional instructional activities for students to complete at home. The school system will post a link to a distance learning website on Monday. They plan to provide paper-based instructional resources for students who do not have technology access. All optional instructional activities are not required and will not be graded. Charles County Public Schools will offer free, cold bagged lunches for any child ages 18 and younger.

Frederick County Public Schools said that it is “not expected or required that students complete assignments” during the shutdown. Teachers may have provided books, documents and other materials to students during the day on Friday. They encourage students to practice and continue learning. The school system will be serving free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and younger as well as adults older than 18 who are enrolled in an education program for persons with disabilities on weekdays during the shutdown.

Howard County Public Schools sent students home with information and instructional resources that can be used optionally while at home. These resources will not be graded or collected. Additionally, students may continue to work on classroom assignments provided by teachers prior to school closures. There are no expectations that assignments be turned in during the closure. The Howard County Public School System will provide free “Grab-N-Go” meals to anyone ages 18 and under during the school closures on weekdays from Tuesday through March 27.

Montgomery County Public Schools made learning activities and materials available online through their learning portal. Print materials were provided to schools and will be available for pick up during the week when free meals are provided to students. Montgomery County Public Schools said that the activities are meant for review and to practice information that has already been taught. The activities are designed to span the timeframe of the school closure. The school system will operate 20 sites to provide “Grab-N-Go” meals for students. Free meals will be provided weekdays for all students under 18 years old.

Prince George’s County Schools will make enrichment packages available for remote learning for those in the school system on March 18. Additionally, during the closure, students can receive “grab and go” lunches daily.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools are working on an at-home learning program. Starting on March 17, a drive-up lunch service will be provided for students aged 18 and under.

Virginia

Alexandria City Public schools sent instructional packets home with elementary school students. Those students who have Chromebooks took them home before schools closed. Instructional packets will be posted on the school system’s website for easy access. ACPS-TV will be running educational content from 9 a.m. – noon each day. More information will be sent out on Monday. Starting Monday, ACPS will be providing emergency meals at no cost for any child under 18 and any family who needs it – including free delivery.

Arlington County Public Schools sent instructional materials out for early childhood and elementary school students. Those in grades 6 – 12 will be able to access assignments using Canvas. The assignments will not be graded but assessments may be given to help teachers make additional plans. The school system will provide free “grab-and-go” breakfasts and lunches at two school sites.

Fairfax County Public Schools will promote digital and online resources to help students continue learning. It will not be graded. FCPS cable channels will air additional learning activities and instructional videos throughout the closure. The videos will also be available online. Breakfast and lunch will be available for students at several locations.

Falls Church City Public Schools is handing out laptops, medications and food this weekend to help families prepare. They will continue lessons for students through Schoology. The school staff will be available to help anyone who wasn’t able to pick up items this weekend on March 19. There will be more information on food available for students and families in the coming days.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is working on a learning from home program and is trying to partner with local businesses to provide Internet service to those students who don’t have it. Information on free meals to come.

Loudoun County Public Schools is developing plans for distance learning, both digital and non-digital. These will not be mandatory. There will be free breakfast and lunch provided at each public school.

Manassas City Public Schools will be sharing distance learning programs and food service continuation information this coming week. They recently did a survey for students and families to determine how many need internet service.

Prince William County Public Schools is providing packaged breakfasts and lunches to go at select locations throughout the county, to anyone under the age of 18. The school will be making announcements on distance learning options this coming week.

