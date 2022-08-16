WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2022…

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve vegetarian and vegan fares in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Siena’s was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Siena’s4840 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
  2. ShoukLocations in D.C. and Maryland
  3. Yuan Fu Vegetarian – 798 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland 
  4. Sticky Fingers Diner406 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
  5. Oyster Oyster1440 8th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  6. Woodlands Pure Vegetarian Indian Cuisine4078 Jermantown Road, Fairfax, Virginia
  7. GreenFare Organic Cafe – 408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
  8. Pow Pow – 1253 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
  9. Laliguras Indian and Nepali BistroD.C. locations on Connecticut Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue
  10. Bubbie’s Plan Burgers & Fizz1829 M St., Suite 100, Washington, D.C.

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

