WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Vegetarian/Vegan

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve vegetarian and vegan fares in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Siena’s was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Siena’s – 4840 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
- Shouk – Locations in D.C. and Maryland
- Yuan Fu Vegetarian – 798 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland
- Sticky Fingers Diner – 406 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Oyster Oyster – 1440 8th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Woodlands Pure Vegetarian Indian Cuisine – 4078 Jermantown Road, Fairfax, Virginia
- GreenFare Organic Cafe – 408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
- Pow Pow – 1253 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Laliguras Indian and Nepali Bistro – D.C. locations on Connecticut Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue
- Bubbie’s Plan Burgers & Fizz – 1829 M St., Suite 100, Washington, D.C.
