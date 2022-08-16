WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2022…

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers and listeners voted Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille as the No. 1 place to get a slice of pizza.

WTOP readers and listeners voted Armand's Pizzeria and Grille as the No. 1 place to get a slice of pizza.

Courtesy Armand's Pizzeria and Grille

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland
  2. Ledo Pizza – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  3. Ben Yehuda – 1370B Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  4. Potomac Pizza – Maryland locations in Chevy Chase, Middle River, College Park, Potomac and Rockville
  5. The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
  6. Pupatella –  Locations in D.C. and Virginia
  7. Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  8. Caddies on Cordell4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  9. We, the PizzaLocations in Virginia and D.C.
  10. 2 Amy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria – 3715 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

