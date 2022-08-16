WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland
- Ledo Pizza – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Ben Yehuda – 1370B Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Potomac Pizza – Maryland locations in Chevy Chase, Middle River, College Park, Potomac and Rockville
- The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Pupatella – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- We, the Pizza – Locations in Virginia and D.C.
- 2 Amy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria – 3715 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.
