WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here are the favorites.

WTOP readers and listeners voted Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille as the No. 1 place to get a slice of pizza. Courtesy Armand's Pizzeria and Grille WTOP readers and listeners voted Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille as the No. 1 place to get a slice of pizza. Courtesy Armand's Pizzeria and Grille WTOP readers and listeners voted Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille as the No. 1 place to get a slice of pizza. Courtesy Armand's Pizzeria and Grille ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories