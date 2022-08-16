WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland
- Captain Pells Fairfax Crabhouse – 10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
- Ford’s Fish Shack – Virginia locations in Ashburn, Leesburg and Chantilly
- Fiola Mare – 3050 K St. NW, Suite 101, Washington, D.C.
- Hank’s Oyster Bar – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- PassionFish Reston – 11960 Democracy Drive, Reston, Virginia
- BlackSalt Fish Market and Restaurant – 4883 MacArthur Blvd., Washington, D.C.
- Crisfield Seafood – 8012 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, Maryland
- RT’s Restaurant – 3804 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
- Chasin’ Tails – 5815 Trinity Parkway, Centreville, Virginia
Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories
- PHOTOS: WTOP’s 2022 TOP 10 contest winners
- Best Bakery
- Best Barbecue
- Best Brunch
- Best Burger
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best International Cuisine
- Best Pizza
- Best Place To Get a Drink
- Best Vegetarian/Vegan