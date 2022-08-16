WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
WTOP TOP 10: 2022…

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News
Jerry's Seafood in Bowie, Maryland, was voted the No. 1 place to get seafood by WTOP readers and listeners.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland
  2. Captain Pells Fairfax Crabhouse10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
  3. Ford’s Fish ShackVirginia locations in Ashburn, Leesburg and Chantilly
  4. Fiola Mare3050 K St. NW, Suite 101, Washington, D.C.
  5. Hank’s Oyster BarLocations in D.C. and Virginia
  6. PassionFish Reston11960 Democracy Drive, Reston, Virginia
  7. BlackSalt Fish Market and Restaurant4883 MacArthur Blvd., Washington, D.C.
  8. Crisfield Seafood8012 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, Maryland
  9. RT’s Restaurant3804 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
  10. Chasin’ Tails5815 Trinity Parkway, Centreville, Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories

