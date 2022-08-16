WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Coffee Shop

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers and listeners voted Northside Social as the No. 1 place to get a cup of joe.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a cup of coffee. Out of hundreds of coffee shops, Northside Social was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Northside SocialVirginia locations in Arlington and Falls Church
  2. Bagels ‘n Grinds Maryland locations in College Park and Hanover
  3. Weird Brothers Coffee – Locations in Herndon and Leesburg in Virginia
  4. Vigilante Coffee Company – Maryland locations in Hyattsville and College Park
  5. De Clieu Coffee and Sandwiches – 10389 Main St. B, Fairfax, Virginia
  6. St. Elmo’s Coffee PubVirginia locations in Del Ray, Old Town North and Fairlington
  7. Colada Shop – Locations in D.C. and Maryland
  8. Dublin Roasters Coffee1780 N. Market St., Frederick, Maryland
  9. Caffe Amouri – 107 Church St. NE, ​Vienna, Virginia
  10. Dos Gringos Cafe3116 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, D.C.

