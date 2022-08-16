WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Coffee Shop

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a cup of coffee. Out of hundreds of coffee shops, Northside Social was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Northside Social – Virginia locations in Arlington and Falls Church
- Bagels ‘n Grinds – Maryland locations in College Park and Hanover
- Weird Brothers Coffee – Locations in Herndon and Leesburg in Virginia
- Vigilante Coffee Company – Maryland locations in Hyattsville and College Park
- De Clieu Coffee and Sandwiches – 10389 Main St. B, Fairfax, Virginia
- St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Virginia locations in Del Ray, Old Town North and Fairlington
- Colada Shop – Locations in D.C. and Maryland
- Dublin Roasters Coffee – 1780 N. Market St., Frederick, Maryland
- Caffe Amouri – 107 Church St. NE, Vienna, Virginia
- Dos Gringos Cafe – 3116 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, D.C.
