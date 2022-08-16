WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Brunch

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Liberty Tavern was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Founding Farmers – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Ruthie’s All Day – 3411 5th St. South, Arlington, Virginia
- Cafe Sunflower – 6101 Executive Blvd., North Bethesda, Maryland
- Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Steak-N-Egg Diner – 4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Tuscarora Mill Restaurant – 203 Harrison St., Leesburg, Virginia
- Lyon Hall – 3100 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Yellowfin Steak and Fish House – 2040 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Maryland
- Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia
