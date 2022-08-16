WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Brunch

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers and listeners voted The Liberty Tavern as No. 1 place to have brunch.

Courtesy The Liberty Tavern
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Liberty Tavern was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. The Liberty Tavern3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
  2. Founding FarmersLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  3. Ruthie’s All Day3411 5th St. South, Arlington, Virginia
  4. Cafe Sunflower 6101 Executive Blvd., North Bethesda, Maryland
  5. MatchboxLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  6. Steak-N-Egg Diner – 4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  7. Tuscarora Mill Restaurant203 Harrison St., Leesburg, Virginia
  8. Lyon Hall3100 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
  9. Yellowfin Steak and Fish House2040 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Maryland
  10. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Abigail Constantino

