WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here are the favorites.

WTOP readers voted Liberty Barbecue as the No. 1 place to get barbecue in the D.C. area. Courtesy Liberty Barbecue WTOP readers voted Liberty Barbecue as the No. 1 place to get barbecue in the D.C. area. Courtesy Liberty Barbecue WTOP readers voted Liberty Barbecue as the No. 1 place to get barbecue in the D.C. area. Courtesy Liberty Barbecue ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories