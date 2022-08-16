WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia
- Lefty’s Barbecue – 2064 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland
- Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company – Locations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia
- Black Hog – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Cinder BBQ – 800 Upshur St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- 2Fifty Texas BBQ – Locations in D.C. and Riverdale Park in Maryland
- Willard’s Real Pit BBQ – Virginia locations in Reston and Chantilly
- Texas Jack’s Barbecue – 2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Pit Boys – 1515 Forest Drive, Annapolis, Maryland
- Monk’s BBQ – 215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia
Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories
- PHOTOS: WTOP’s 2022 TOP 10 contest winners
- Best Bakery
- Best Brunch
- Best Burger
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best International Cuisine
- Best Pizza
- Best Place To Get a Drink
- Best Seafood
- Best Vegetarian/Vegan