WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia
- Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Mom’s Apple Pie – Virginia locations in Round Hill, Leesburg and Occoquan
- Georgetown Cupcake – D.C. location in Georgetown and in Bethesda, Maryland
- Sunflower Bakery – Maryland locations in Rockville and North Bethesda
- The Swiss Bakery – 5224 Port Royal Road, Springfield, Virginia
- Woodmoor Pastry Shop – 10127 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Paul’s Bakery – 2008 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, Virginia
- The Pretzel Bakery – 257 15th St. SE, Washington, D.C.
- Dolce & Ciabatta – 9H Catoctin Circle SW, Leesburg, Virginia
