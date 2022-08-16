WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers voted Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe in Virginia as the No. 1 place to get baked goods.

WTOP readers voted Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe in Virginia as the No. 1 place to get baked goods.

WTOP readers voted Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe in Virginia as the No. 1 place to get baked goods.

WTOP readers voted Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe in Virginia as the No. 1 place to get baked goods.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia
  2. Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  3. Mom’s Apple Pie – Virginia locations in Round Hill, Leesburg and Occoquan
  4. Georgetown CupcakeD.C. location in Georgetown and in Bethesda, Maryland
  5. Sunflower Bakery – Maryland locations in Rockville and North Bethesda
  6. The Swiss Bakery – 5224 Port Royal Road, Springfield, Virginia
  7. Woodmoor Pastry Shop – 10127 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
  8. Paul’s Bakery2008 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, Virginia
  9. The Pretzel Bakery257 15th St. SE, Washington, D.C.
  10. Dolce & Ciabatta9H Catoctin Circle SW, Leesburg, Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

