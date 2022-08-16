WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. The Burger ShackVirginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria
  2. Char Bar2142 L. St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  3. Big BunsVirginia locations in Arlington, Vienna, Fairfax, Reston and Herndon
  4. Preserve – 164 Main St., Annapolis, Maryland
  5. Silver Diner – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
  6. Good Stuff EateryD.C. locations in Georgetown and Capitol Hill, and in Crystal City in Virginia
  7. Mike’s American Grill6210 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia
  8. Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  9. MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers – 525 East Market St., Leesburg, Virginia
  10. The Capital Burger1005 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

