WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria
- Char Bar – 2142 L. St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Big Buns – Virginia locations in Arlington, Vienna, Fairfax, Reston and Herndon
- Preserve – 164 Main St., Annapolis, Maryland
- Silver Diner – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Good Stuff Eatery – D.C. locations in Georgetown and Capitol Hill, and in Crystal City in Virginia
- Mike’s American Grill – 6210 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers – 525 East Market St., Leesburg, Virginia
- The Capital Burger – 1005 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories
