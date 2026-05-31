Arlington Co. leaders close to finalizing deal to move high school to Amazon campus

The school would occupy two floors of the Amazon building and the Metropolitan Park complex with a separate entrance and Amazon will provide the space rent-free.

Arlington County school leaders in Virginia are close to finalizing a deal that will relocate Arlington Community High School to Amazon’s HQ2 campus in Pentagon City beginning this fall.

The school would occupy two floors of the Amazon building and the Metropolitan Park complex with a separate entrance and, according to Jeff Chambers with Arlington Public Schools, Amazon will provide the space rent-free.

“However, we are responsible for routine maintenance, which we’re currently estimating at about 25,000 annual,” Chambers said during a meeting on the agreement.

The school will have a separate entrance for students and students will be ready for the 2026 to 2027 school year.

Final design and construction changes are almost complete in June 2026.

“We’re getting very close. Documents have been reviewed by the APS legal council,” Chambers said.

Around 300 students attend the alternative high school. Amazon announced it would provide the space last year after plans to include the school in the Penn Place development were delayed.

The lease agreement said that Arlington schools can terminate the lease at any time with 120 days’ notice, “providing flexibility to respond to future program or facility needs.”

If relocation is required within the development, Amazon “must provide a comparable facility and cover reasonable costs associated with relocating APS operations,” according to the agreement.

“(The) staff is recommending that the school board take the action to authorize the school board chair to execute the deed of lease and any related legal documents subject to review and approval by the APS legal council,” Chambers said.

Public school leaders still need to finalize the 30-year lease. Final approval vote is slated for June 18.

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