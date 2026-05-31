‘No celebration is worth risking a life’: Tips on driving during the ‘100 deadliest days’ for teens behind the wheel

Between using the phone while driving and being impaired by drugs or alcohol, teens have a lot of additional factors when they get behind the wheel.

Since Memorial Day, the days are getting longer and warmer and more people are on the roads.

It’s also what AAA calls the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers.

Johnathon Ehsani, an associate professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said all new drivers can have issues on the roads that can lead to trouble, but it’s especially worse for teens behind the wheel.

Between riding with friends, the temptation of using the phone while driving and those kids who might drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol, teens have a lot of additional factors when they get behind the wheel.

“All of these compound together to create the perfect storm,” Ehsani said.

AAA estimates that teen driving-related deaths jump by 30% between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to AAA, in 2024 alone, the most recent year of complete crash data, 2,636 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver.

A third of those deaths, 825, happened in the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Summer celebrations and travel can also increase the risk of impaired driving as AAA said about 1 in 3 summertime traffic deaths involve an impaired driver.

Ehsani said parents should be paying attention and stepping up to make sure their teens are safe.

“Limiting the number of passengers in the car, making sure that they’re not driving very late at night, and making sure absolutely no drugs or alcohol before driving,” Ehsani said. “Parents have to set the expectations.”

AAA has tips for everyone planning their party schedule this summer.

“No celebration is worth risking a life,” said Jose Torres, AAA’s manager of traffic safety advocacy and research. “Whether you’re heading to a backyard barbecue, a concert, or a weekend getaway, make a plan to get home safely before the fun begins. Choosing a sober ride is one of the simplest ways drivers can protect themselves, their passengers, and everyone else on the road.”

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