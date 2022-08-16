WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best International Cuisine

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve international cuisine. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Holy Chow was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Holy Chow – 1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Al Ha’esh – 4860 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- Zaytinya – 701 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- L’Auberge Chez Francois – 332 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia
- Peking Gourmet Inn – 6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
- Duangrat’s – 5878 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
- El Tio Tex-Mex Grill – Virginia locations in Falls Church, Gainesville, Great Falls and McLean
- Aldo’s Italian Kitchen – 2850 Eisenhower Ave., Suite 1, Alexandria, Virginia
- Raaga Tandoor – 6030 F Burke Commons Road, Burke, Virginia
