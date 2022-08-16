WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2022…

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best International Cuisine

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WTOP readers and listeners voted Holy Chow as the No. 1 place for an international fare in the D.C. area.

Courtesy Holy Chow
WTOP readers and listeners voted Holy Chow as the No. 1 place for an international fare in the D.C. area.

WTOP readers and listeners voted Holy Chow as the No. 1 place for an international fare in the D.C. area.

Courtesy Holy Chow
(1/3)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve international cuisine. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Holy Chow was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Holy Chow1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  2. Al Ha’esh4860 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
  3. Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  4. Zaytinya701 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  5. L’Auberge Chez Francois – 332 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia
  6. Peking Gourmet Inn – 6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
  7. Duangrat’s5878 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
  8. El Tio Tex-Mex GrillVirginia locations in Falls Church, Gainesville, Great Falls and McLean
  9. Aldo’s Italian Kitchen2850 Eisenhower Ave., Suite 1, Alexandria, Virginia
  10. Raaga Tandoor6030 F Burke Commons Road, Burke, Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2022 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up