WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sante Adairius Saison Bernice for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Sante Adairius Saison Bernice

It’s time you met Bernice!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sante Adairius Saison Bernice for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales, Capitola, California

Description: A mixed-fermentation Saison that’s slow-aged in stainless tanks, featuring flavors and aromatics of ripe citrus and just-picked stonefruit with a soft and inviting mouthfeel.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Raw seafood (oysters), steamed mussels and clams, creamy pastas and smoked fish of any kind

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