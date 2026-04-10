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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sante Adairius Saison Bernice

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 10, 2026, 6:11 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Sante Adairius Saison Bernice

It’s time you met Bernice!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sante Adairius Saison Bernice for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales, Capitola, California

Description: A mixed-fermentation Saison that’s slow-aged in stainless tanks, featuring flavors and aromatics of ripe citrus and just-picked stonefruit with a soft and inviting mouthfeel.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Raw seafood (oysters), steamed mussels and clams, creamy pastas and smoked fish of any kind

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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