WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Many Colors Rice Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Many Colors Rice Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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Grab a glass and wave the flag!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Many Colors Rice Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A rice lager dry hopped with El Dorado and Motueka hops.

ABV: 4.5%

Pairing suggestions: Ceviche and fish tacos, shrimp on the grill, jerk chicken, Cubanos

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