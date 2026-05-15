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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 15, 2026, 8:36 AM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA .mp4
Grab a can of this and float away (friends optional)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: RaR Brewing, Cambridge and Annapolis, Maryland

Description: Created in collaboration with Swedish craft brewer Omnipollo, this triple IPA is brewed with pineapple and vanilla caviar and a variety of hops

ABV: 9.1%

Pairing suggestions: Porky stuff (pepperoni pizza, pork chops, al pastor tacos), Jerk chicken and grilled salmon, Cheesecake and all sorts of desserts

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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