WTOP’s Beer of the Week: RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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Grab a can of this and float away (friends optional)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: RaR Brewing, Cambridge and Annapolis, Maryland

Description: Created in collaboration with Swedish craft brewer Omnipollo, this triple IPA is brewed with pineapple and vanilla caviar and a variety of hops

ABV: 9.1%

Pairing suggestions: Porky stuff (pepperoni pizza, pork chops, al pastor tacos), Jerk chicken and grilled salmon, Cheesecake and all sorts of desserts

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