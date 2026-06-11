Dangerous heat and severe storm risks move into DC region

Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days so far this year, with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. The heat index — what it feels like when humidity is factored in — could reach 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon.

The D.C. region is getting hit with a one-two punch Thursday: Dangerous heat and the chance for severe storms later in the day.

In a word, Thursday is going to be gross.

Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days so far this year, with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. The heat index — what it feels like when humidity is factored in — could reach 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon.

“A swampy feel with morning temperatures in the 70s, afternoon highs 95 or higher,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for D.C., Arlington and counties east of Interstate 95.

Dulles International Airport could come close to its daily record high of 95 degrees, while Reagan National is expected to stay below its record of 101.

While much of the day may stay dry, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable by the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop between about 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Those storms “could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, hail, downpours and frequent thunder and lightning,” according to Whelan. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the D.C. region under a level 2, “slight risk” for severe weather.

Anyone outside Thursday afternoon should keep an eye on the sky, stay hydrated and find air conditioning when possible.

Thursday night will stay warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s. A few spots could see patchy fog, but otherwise conditions should quiet down overnight.

Friday won’t bring any relief. It’ll still be dangerously hot and thunderstorms are expected.

7News First Alert Forecast

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, very hot; isolated PM T-storms

Highs: 92-97

Winds: West 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy to partly cloudy

Lows: 70-76

Winds: West 5-10 mph

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, very hot; tracking PM storm chances

Highs: 93-98

Winds: South 10-15 mph

Delmarva Beaches Friday: Rehoboth, Dewey, Bethany and Ocean City will be hot and increasingly humid with highs in the middle 80s to near 90. A southwest breeze will develop during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late day and into the evening, some potentially strong.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: near 90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The cold front will move offshore and bring somewhat drier air to the Mid-Atlantic. Sunshine will return for much of the day with noticeably lower humidity compared to Thursday and Friday, the stickiness factor won’t feel as extreme. High temperatures will still reach around 90 degrees, but dew points will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s, making conditions significantly more comfortable. A stray afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but most locations stay dry. A much nicer beach day is expected with sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Water temperatures remain cool, but beach conditions look favorable with lower storm chances.

SUNDAY

Scattered clouds; isolated PM showers, storms

Highs: lower 90s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Another warm day is expected with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90 degrees. Humidity will gradually begin increasing again. Most of the day should remain dry, but an approaching front could trigger a few late afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage appears limited at this time, but the chance for rain will be increasing by Sunday night. Most beach communities stay dry through much of the day, although a few late day showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out by evening.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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