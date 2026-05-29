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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 29, 2026, 4:58 PM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA

There’s no nonsense in the taste!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Crooked Crab Brewing Co., Odenton, Maryland

Description: A hazy IPA created in collaboration with D.C’s Bluejacket Brewery, featuring juicy Citra, Motueka and Peacharine hops, which combine for an explosion of tropical citrus, ripe peach and juicy fruit punch flavors.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Things with tomatoes (think bruschetta and Caprese salad), grilled pork chops, BLTs, anything Tex-Mex

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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