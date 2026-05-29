WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA

There’s no nonsense in the taste!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Crooked Crab Brewing Co., Odenton, Maryland

Description: A hazy IPA created in collaboration with D.C’s Bluejacket Brewery, featuring juicy Citra, Motueka and Peacharine hops, which combine for an explosion of tropical citrus, ripe peach and juicy fruit punch flavors.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Things with tomatoes (think bruschetta and Caprese salad), grilled pork chops, BLTs, anything Tex-Mex

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