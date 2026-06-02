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2 students injured in collision involving school bus in Anne Arundel Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 11, 2026, 10:32 AM

Officials say a vehicle struck a school bus in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Thursday morning, leaving at least two students with minor injuries and closing the roadway to traffic.

The bus was about a quarter mile from Davidsonville Elementary when the crash happened near Cottage Farm Way and Maryland Route 214 just before 7:45 a.m., according to school officials and county police.

MD-214 was briefly closed, which caused delays while police investigated. It has since reopened.

A total of 28 students were on board and all of their families have been notified, a spokesman for the school system told WTOP.

Two students were taken to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries believed to be minor. A spokesman said nine other students were taken to a medical center to be evaluated as a precaution.

And 17 students were picked up from the scene by their parents.

Police said they’re investigating the crash, and they’ve asked drivers to avoid the area.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

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