2 students injured in collision involving school bus in Anne Arundel Co.

The bus was about a quarter mile from Davidsonville Elementary when the crash happened.

Officials say a vehicle struck a school bus in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Thursday morning, leaving at least two students with minor injuries and closing the roadway to traffic.

The bus was about a quarter mile from Davidsonville Elementary when the crash happened near Cottage Farm Way and Maryland Route 214 just before 7:45 a.m., according to school officials and county police.

MD-214 was briefly closed, which caused delays while police investigated. It has since reopened.

A total of 28 students were on board and all of their families have been notified, a spokesman for the school system told WTOP.

Two students were taken to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries believed to be minor. A spokesman said nine other students were taken to a medical center to be evaluated as a precaution.

And 17 students were picked up from the scene by their parents.

Police said they’re investigating the crash, and they’ve asked drivers to avoid the area.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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