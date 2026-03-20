WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Mönchsambacher Lagerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Mönchsambacher Lagerbier

Happy days are here again!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Mönchsambacher Lagerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerie Zehendner, Burgebrach-Mönchsamback, Germany

Description: A traditional unfiltered German kellerbier.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled seafood (tuna steaks and salmon), rich burgers, steak and cheese, Italian subs and Tex-Mex (burritos and tacos)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.