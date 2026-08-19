Man charged with murder offers ‘full confession’ in killing of 42-year-old woman in Great Falls

Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, 19, was taken into custody in Prince George's County, Maryland, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Carmen Lizet Puch.

A woman later identified as Carmen Lizet Puch, of Reston, was found lying in a parking lot near Great Falls on Aug. 17, 2026.(WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) A woman later identified as Carmen Lizet Puch, of Reston, was found lying in a parking lot near Great Falls on Aug. 17, 2026.(WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) Following his arrest Wednesday, police say a man confessed to killing a 42-year-old woman who was found stabbed and doused in gasoline in the Great Falls, Virginia, area earlier this week.

Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, 19, was taken into custody in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Carmen Lizet Puch.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, a person out for a run called police after discovering the Reston woman lying in a parking lot for a trail in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike.

During a news conference Wednesday, police Chief Kevin Davis said Cedillos-Campos was offering homicide detectives a “full confession for what transpired.”

Puch worked with Cedillos-Campos at a restaurant. Davis said the two were involved in an “intimate relationship,” and they “intentionally” met at the park.

“We have video footage of our suspect at the restaurant where he worked with our victim arming himself with a fixed-blade knife, taking a pair of black latex gloves, taking a water bottle and then off he goes with the intent to do harm and kill the victim,” said Davis, who called the video “eerie.”

Davis said the 19-year-old emptied the water bottle and filled it with gasoline siphoned from his motorcycle.

“We know that our killer stabbed our victim repeatedly and eventually doused her in gasoline and tried to set her on fire,” Davis said. “He was unsuccessful in the attempt to burn our victim.”

Officers arrived at the parking area for Difficult Run Trail and found Puch near her 2011 Honda Civic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our victim suffered numerous stab wounds and in a really brutal, unspeakable way,” Davis said.

Police believe Puch was stabbed in the driver’s seat of her car, but her body was found outside of the vehicle.

The police chief described Puch as “a loving mother” of a 3-year-old girl.

Cedillos-Campos was taken into custody by officers with Prince George’s County police and the U.S. Marshals Service without incident; he’s awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the department at 866-411-TIPS.

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