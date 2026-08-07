WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Eggenberg Hopfen König Pilsner

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Eggenberg Hopfen König Pilsner for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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All hail the king!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Eggenberg Hopfen König Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Schloss Eggenberg, Pettenbach, Austria

Description: A Pilsner brewed with Saazer hops and featuring a bright golden color, with a dry, hoppy nose and aromatic flavors

ABV: 5.1%

Pairing suggestions: Veal schnitzel, dumplings and Käsespätzle, seafood (sushi, grilled shrimp and fried calamari)

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