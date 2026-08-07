WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Eggenberg Hopfen König Pilsner

All hail the king!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Eggenberg Hopfen König Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Schloss Eggenberg, Pettenbach, Austria
Description: A Pilsner brewed with Saazer hops and featuring a bright golden color, with a dry, hoppy nose and aromatic flavors
ABV: 5.1%
Pairing suggestions: Veal schnitzel, dumplings and Käsespätzle, seafood (sushi, grilled shrimp and fried calamari)
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.