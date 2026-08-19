Vehicle strikes gas line causing leak in Fairfax County

The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Ox Road and Burke Center Parkway in Fairview on Wednesday at 10:55 a.m.

A vehicle struck a gas line, resulting in a leak and the closure of Ox Road in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Ox Road and Burke Center Parkway in Fairview on Wednesday at 10:55 a.m. The driver of the vehicle struck a 12-inch gas line, causing a leak.

Fire crews secured the line just before 1:30 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

A strong smell of gas permeated the area and a nearby elementary school, shopping center, daycare facility, church and an animal hospital were evacuated, according to fire officials.

“We were able to locate the valve to reduce the pressure and subsequently stop the leak,” said David Barlow, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue’s deputy chief of special operations.

He added that these types of situations dealing with natural gas are a concern. But because of Wednesday’s favorable weather conditions, the plume was able to exit.

“Crews initiated an initial evacuation distance to make things safe, and then we went farther outside of that initial 300 feet to ensure that had an abundance of caution that we got those that accomplished,” Barlow said.

Barlow added that witnesses saw the vehicle traveling on the southbound lanes before the crash.

WTOP reached out to Washington Gas for more information.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the gas leak took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

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