WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about De Struise Cuvée Delphine Belgian Imperial Stout for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: De Struise Cuvée Delphine Belgian Imperial Stout

Let the oracle point your way to a glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Struise Cuvée Delphine Belgian Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: De Struise Brouwers, Oostvleteren, Belgium

Description: An Imperial Belgian Stout featuring waves of espresso, bittersweet chocolate, brown sugar and molasses on the palate

ABV: 13%

Pairing suggestions: Brisket (particularly burnt ends), stews and chilies, lamb chops and all sorts of desserts

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