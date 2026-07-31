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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Struise Cuvée Delphine Belgian Imperial Stout

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 31, 2026, 1:45 PM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: De Struise Cuvée Delphine Belgian Imperial Stout

Let the oracle point your way to a glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Struise Cuvée Delphine Belgian Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: De Struise Brouwers, Oostvleteren, Belgium

Description: An Imperial Belgian Stout featuring waves of espresso, bittersweet chocolate, brown sugar and molasses on the palate

ABV: 13%

Pairing suggestions: Brisket (particularly burnt ends), stews and chilies, lamb chops and all sorts of desserts

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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