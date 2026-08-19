Beaver found dead at state park in Montgomery County tests positive for rabies

A dead beaver found at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County has tested positive for rabies, the third positive finding at a Maryland state park in recent weeks.

A dead beaver found at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County has tested positive for rabies, the third positive finding at a Maryland state park in recent weeks.

State Department of Natural Resources officials located a beaver carcass on Monday in the Berryville Area of Seneca Creek State Park, downstream from where a 10-year-old was bitten last week, said Rachael Pacella, a spokesperson for the department.

“We are unsure if this beaver was involved in the incident,” she said.

The beaver who bit the 10-year-old on Aug. 13 escaped into the water. “Efforts to locate and test additional animals continue,” she said.

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