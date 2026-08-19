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Beaver found dead at state park in Montgomery County tests positive for rabies

Clara Longo de Freitas, The Banner

August 19, 2026, 3:07 PM

A dead beaver found at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County has tested positive for rabies, the third positive finding at a Maryland state park in recent weeks.

State Department of Natural Resources officials located a beaver carcass on Monday in the Berryville Area of Seneca Creek State Park, downstream from where a 10-year-old was bitten last week, said Rachael Pacella, a spokesperson for the department.

“We are unsure if this beaver was involved in the incident,” she said.

The beaver who bit the 10-year-old on Aug. 13 escaped into the water. “Efforts to locate and test additional animals continue,” she said.

The story continues. Read the rest from The Banner.

Clara Longo de Freitas, The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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