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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 14, 2026, 2:13 PM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin DIPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.

Description: Brewed in collaboration with Richmond, Virginia’s The Veil Brewing Co., this double IPA is double dry-hopped with New Zealand Cascade, Citra, Citra Cryo and Mosaic Cryo hops — and a small dose of house made tater tots

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Stuff with tomatoes (panzanella and Caprese salads, BLTs), pork chops, flatbreads with prosciutto and gorgonzola

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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