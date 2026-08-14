Brewed in collaboration with Richmond’s The Veil Brewing Co., this double IPA is double dry-hopped with New Zealand Cascade, Citra, Citra Cryo and Mosaic Cryo hops.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin DIPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.

Description: Brewed in collaboration with Richmond, Virginia’s The Veil Brewing Co., this double IPA is double dry-hopped with New Zealand Cascade, Citra, Citra Cryo and Mosaic Cryo hops — and a small dose of house made tater tots

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Stuff with tomatoes (panzanella and Caprese salads, BLTs), pork chops, flatbreads with prosciutto and gorgonzola

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