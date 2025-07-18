WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Great Raft Commotion Pale Ale.

This best of Beer of the Week was first published on Feb. 21, 2025.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Great Raft Commotion Pale Ale

Forget the flotation device, throw me a beer line!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Great Raft Commotion Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Great Raft Brewing, Shreveport, Louisiana

Description: A dry-hopped pale ale featuring an aggressive fruity aroma with upfront hop bitterness of grapefruit and citrus.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy foods such as Vietnamese, Thai, Sichuan and Indian, pizza, burgers, roast pork sandwiches

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.