WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Great Raft Commotion Pale Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 18, 2025, 2:00 PM

This best of Beer of the Week was first published on Feb. 21, 2025.

Forget the flotation device, throw me a beer line!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Great Raft Commotion Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Great Raft Brewing, Shreveport, Louisiana

Description: A dry-hopped pale ale featuring an aggressive fruity aroma with upfront hop bitterness of grapefruit and citrus.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy foods such as Vietnamese, Thai, Sichuan and Indian, pizza, burgers, roast pork sandwiches

