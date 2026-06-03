Former first lady Michelle Obama congratulates Md. high school grads on their persistence

That's when Noah Grosberg said to his classmates, "Maybe we should just try for someone big," and the first person who came to mind was former first lady Michelle Obama.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Former first lady Michelle Obama congratulates students at local high school graduation

It all started with a lunchtime meetup of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Student Government Association.

The SGA members were brainstorming on who to get to speak at their 2026 commencement exercises.

That’s when Noah Grosberg said to his classmates, “Maybe we should just try for someone big,” and the first person who came to mind was former first lady Michelle Obama.

Grosberg explained that he thought she was a good choice because, “I know that she’s such a proponent of youth advocacy and really empowering younger generations.”

So the social media campaign by the Class of 2026 began with a simple pitch of Grosberg declaring, “This is day one” of trying to get Michelle Obama to speak to their class.

Then, the pitches became more elaborate. “The B-CC Administration really embraced it,” said Grosberg, adding that each post gained steam with a few views to hundreds of thousands of views.

And a wider swath of the B-CC community got involved. In one post, staged on the school’s sports field, Grosberg dashed from one group of students to another, pointing out the Poms, B-CC Cheer, the Ritmo Latino dance group, B-CC Moves, the hip-hop dance team and the B-CC Chamber Choir.

Grosberg said he knew it was a long shot, but couldn’t resist trying: “Always dream big, and always try hard, and fully express yourselves no matter what.”

Then, he recalls, the students got word after months of trying that the former first lady would be delivering a message — virtually — at their graduation. But there was a little caveat: “We had to keep it a secret,” said Grosberg.

So on Monday, June 1, when Grosberg stood in front of his graduating class at the commencement, he shared a message with his classmates.

“The truth is the biggest moments in life always begin the same way. With somebody willing to look ridiculous, somebody willing to speak first, to try first, to care first.” Grosberg said. “Ladies and gentlemen, a special message from the former first lady of the United States of America, Mrs. Michelle Obama.”

Recalling that moment, Grosberg said, “It was awesome. I got goose bumps on my arms” and he listened to the roaring crowd as Michelle Obama began her address by congratulating the graduates on their accomplishments and noting how committed they were to getting her to speak. She said, “Getting your chamber singers serenading me.”

Obama told the students, “I want to share what brings me hope. And the answer is simple: it’s you. Young leaders like you who aren’t afraid speak your mind and refuse to give up when the going gets tough.”

She continued, “You showed me, even with just a few videos — a lesson we can all use right now. That with enough persistence, creativity and belief, we all can still achieve anything we set our minds to.”

Before concluding her speech, she told the students, “Best of luck as you go forward, and of course … roll ‘Rons!”

Grosberg explained that last comment by explaining that the name of the school’s sports teams is the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons and “Roll ‘Rons!” is the school’s cheer.

“It was honestly awesome,” said Grosberg. “Because she made it super personalized, and ‘Roll ‘Rons’ at the end — that was great.”

Grosberg is headed to the University of Michigan with plans to major in history.

“I don’t really know exactly what I want to do” as a career, he said. “I know it sounds a little cliche, but I would like to help people if I can, whether that’s through public service or politics or something else.”

But it’s something Grosberg looks forward to exploring.

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