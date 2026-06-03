Harriet Tubman Museum prepares for grand reopening with new, immersive experience

In May 2025, water from a broken pipe caused significant damage at the Cambridge, Maryland, museum, destroying parts of the exhibits.

A photo of the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Cambridge, Maryland. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui An old portrait of Harriet Tubman inside the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui The museum walls are now covered in eight murals representing Tubman’s life, with plans to add narration and music. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui The museum will reopen on June 13, although work will continue throughout the summer. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui A colored painting of Harriet Tubman. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A reimagined Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center will utilize new technology to teach visitors about Tubman’s life and legacy.

In May 2025, water from a broken pipe caused significant damage at the Cambridge, Maryland, museum, destroying parts of the exhibits. Linda Harris, director of events and programming at the museum, said they were processing the insurance claim when an anonymous donor stepped in to help.

“Something miraculous happened. I had a foundation that followed me on Facebook and said, ‘We want to help you,’” Harris said. “I thought this is a time to just do this thing completely differently.”

After visiting other museums to get ideas, she realized they needed more movement, lights and sound, especially to engage younger visitors. Eventually, you’ll be greeted by a life-sized hologram of Tubman standing near the entrance to welcome you inside. The museum walls are now covered in eight murals representing Tubman’s life, with plans to add narration and music.

“The music is important because it’s the music that started at the belly of slave ships. It’s the sound that evolved into the modern music we know now,” Harris said.

Tubman was born in Dorchester County in 1822 and was one of nine children who developed a deep knowledge of the outdoors. She made about 13 rescue missions and helped approximately 70 enslaved people escape.

“It’s [a] rich, powerful history,” Harris said. “And it needs to be told the right way.”

Not only did Tubman fight in the Civil War, serving as a scout and spy for the Union Army, she also helped lead a military raid that freed hundreds of enslaved people. She later worked with Susan B. Anthony and other suffragists, speaking publicly about freedom and women’s rights.

“What made this part of the Eastern Shore, even the state of Maryland, insanely wealthy was slavery and that story has to be told,” Harris said. “We have to understand what happened, why it happened and how my ancestors built this country.”

The museum will reopen on June 13, although work will continue throughout the summer.

“Come and visit us here. You will find who you are. And my mantra in life is [to] find the Harriet in you,” Harris said. “Think about her courage, resilience, community, self love. If you espouse those virtues, it makes you a pretty incredible human being.”

Learn more about the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center on their website.

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