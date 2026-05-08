WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brujos Populus Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about the Brujos Populus Hazy IPA for the latest edition of Beer of the Week.

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A glass? Yes. A sorcerer’s staff? Optional.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brujos Populus Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brujos Brewing, Portland, Oregon

Description: A hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Nelson Sauvin and Mosaic hops.

ABV: 7.5%

Pairing suggestions: Asparagus, ramps and spring peas, scallops, mussels and other delicate seafoods, lighter Italian food like chicken piccata and linguine and clam sauce

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