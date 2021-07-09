Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Maine Beer Co. Post Ride Snack Session IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON — Tired of peddling? Start sipping.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Maine Beer Co. Post Ride Snack Session IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Maine Beer Co., Freeport, ME
Description: a session IPA with notes and aromas of tropical fruits, citrus, mixed berries, and grassy pine
ABV: 4.9%
Greg’s pairing suggestions:
Fried foods, fish tacos, Tex-Mex, Indian curry dishes

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

