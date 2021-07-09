WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Maine Beer Co. Post Ride Snack Session IPA Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Maine Beer Co. Post Ride Snack Session IPA

WASHINGTON — Tired of peddling? Start sipping. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Maine Beer Co. Post Ride Snack Session IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Maine Beer Co., Freeport, ME

Description: a session IPA with notes and aromas of tropical fruits, citrus, mixed berries, and grassy pine

ABV: 4.9%

Greg’s pairing suggestions:

Fried foods, fish tacos, Tex-Mex, Indian curry dishes

