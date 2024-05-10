First dog park east of the Anacostia River opens in Southeast DC

On Friday, Ward 7 celebrated the opening of the Texas Avenue Dog Park, the first dog park east of the Anacostia River.

On Friday, D.C’s Ward 7 celebrated the opening of the Texas Avenue Dog Park, the first dog park east of the Anacostia River.

“We’re just so excited to show that Ward 7 dog owners and Ward 7 dogs are loved as much by the city as dogs in any other ward,” said executive director of the East River Dog Park Group, Darren Thompson. “And this park really shows that today.”

Thompson and a group of his neighbors have been advocating for a dog park in the neighborhood for years. The group received approval in 2018, but since then, there have been several delays.

“This dog park is not just a recreational space, it’s part of our commitment to equity and accessibility. Residents in every part of D.C. have pets, and they need safe spaces for their dogs to play and exercise. And by creating designated spaces for dogs, dog parks also help us keep other parks and green spaces safe and clean,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The park features two fenced dog play areas for small and large dogs, a mulch surface, shaded seating, water fountains and grills.

The Department of General Services (DGS) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) celebrated the opening of the Texas Avenue Dog Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Dog owners such as Beaux Darius’s mom, Tyla Daniel, say before this park, they would have to travel across the river for their furry friends to roam free.

“I think it is a very communal space,” Daniel said. “A very welcoming and open space for not just dogs to play [but] the dog owners as well.”

“I could walk here,” said Yaya’s mom, Pauletta Essiam. “So it’s closer and, plus, it’s enclosed. He gets to meet a lot of dogs in the community.”

Nakisha Lewis said she’s not only grateful to just have a dog park, but one that is actually of good quality for her dog Play to enjoy.

“She’s been enjoying it and she hates the rain, and so to watch her like have this much fun in the rain and not be able to do this in other dog parks, just further drives the point home that like we need this,” Lewis said. “Our dogs deserve to be able to go outside and play.”



DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new dog park in Anacostia. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin On Friday, DC officials held a "rib-bone" cutting ceremony on a new dog park in Anacostia. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Many pet owners and their furry loved ones attend the rainy day "rib-bone" cutting ceremony of the new dog park. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin ( 1 /3)

