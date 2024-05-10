MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oude Mûre Tilquin à L’Ancienne

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 10, 2024, 3:07 PM

It’s a “mixed drink” — but one you may not be used to.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Oude Mûre Tilquin à L’Ancienne for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Gueuzerie Tilquin, Bierghes, Belgium

Description: A spontaneously fermented beer created by blending 1, 2 and 3-year-old lambics. The taste is tart and dry, but has a certain roundness making it particularly accessible for newer Lambic drinkers.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled salmon, classic roast chicken, steak frites, grilled ham and cheese (particularly brie)

