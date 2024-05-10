WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oude Mûre Tilquin à L’Ancienne

This week's WTOP Beer of the Week is Oude Mûre Tilquin à L'Ancienne.

It’s a “mixed drink” — but one you may not be used to.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Oude Mûre Tilquin à L’Ancienne for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Gueuzerie Tilquin, Bierghes, Belgium

Description: A spontaneously fermented beer created by blending 1, 2 and 3-year-old lambics. The taste is tart and dry, but has a certain roundness making it particularly accessible for newer Lambic drinkers.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled salmon, classic roast chicken, steak frites, grilled ham and cheese (particularly brie)

