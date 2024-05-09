Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » White House opens private…

White House opens private gardens to the public for Mother’s Day weekend

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 9, 2024, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The White House will continue its annual tradition of opening its private gardens and South Grounds to the public, but this spring there’s a special twist — it’s happening Mother’s Day weekend.

Tours are available to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

While the tours are free, visitors must have daily, timed tickets, which will be handed out at a tent stationed outside the White House Visitor Center starting at 8:30 a.m. on both tour days.

Members of the media will get the first look at the gardens on Friday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, Rose Garden, White House Kitchen Garden and South Lawn of the White House. The White House warns guests that bags, backpacks, purses and a lengthy list of other items are not allowed on White House grounds.

The White House Garden Tour map. (Courtesy The White House)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up