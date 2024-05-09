White House opens private gardens to the public for Mother’s Day weekend

The White House will continue its annual tradition of opening its private gardens and South Grounds to the public, but this spring there's a special twist — it's happening Mother's Day weekend.

The White House will continue its annual tradition of opening its private gardens and South Grounds to the public, but this spring there’s a special twist — it’s happening Mother’s Day weekend.

Tours are available to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

While the tours are free, visitors must have daily, timed tickets, which will be handed out at a tent stationed outside the White House Visitor Center starting at 8:30 a.m. on both tour days.

Members of the media will get the first look at the gardens on Friday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, Rose Garden, White House Kitchen Garden and South Lawn of the White House. The White House warns guests that bags, backpacks, purses and a lengthy list of other items are not allowed on White House grounds.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.