Where to find last-minute Mother’s Day reservations in the DC area

Still need a reservation for Sunday? WTOP has rounded up several options in the region to suit every taste and budget for Mother's Day.

Crispy tuna poke pillows at Surreal. (Courtesy Jennifer Chase) Crispy tuna poke pillows at Surreal. (Courtesy Jennifer Chase) With Mother’s Day just around the corner, finding the perfect restaurant to celebrate the occasion can be a daunting task. At this point, booking a restaurant reservation in the D.C. area to celebrate the occasion could even seem impossible this late in the game.

Luckily, WTOP has rounded up several brunch and dinner options in the region to suit every taste and budget, with each one offering available time slots on Sunday, May 12. Be speedy, though, because you won’t want to be left out.

3413 Connecticut Avenue NW, D.C.

If you’re up for an arts and crafts excursion, head to this 20-year-old Cleveland Park studio for a Mother’s Day paint-and-draw activity. A 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas will be provided along with acrylic paint. Bring your own apron. The event is acceptable for children ages 8 and up. It’s also described as a “BYO juice” event. Tickets cost $30 per person.

Alta Strada

Various locations, including D.C. and Fairfax, Virginia

While the D.C.-based location of Alta Strada seems totally booked for brunch, there appears to be a good amount of open slots for a late lunch and dinner. If you’re near the Northern Virginia location, that restaurant shows even more availability throughout the day. For the holiday, a few planned specials include pan-seared scallops with a spring pea puree and a New York strip au poivre with scallion fritters and grilled summer vegetables.

3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane, Virginia

In the Piedmont region of Virginia, escape to this family-friendly winery by making a reservation either for the warm and inviting tap room for smaller groups (up to four guests), or booking an indoor table reservation for groups of up to 20 people (parties of nine or more require a $10 deposit per person). You can also reserve a cellar tour for an unforgettable experience. Tickets cost $40 per person.

1906 14th Street NW, D.C.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with specially curated menus for both lunch and dinner at Bresca. Lunch seating at the contemporary Parisian bistro costs $125 per person, while dinner seating costs $158 per person. There is also an optional Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé add-on for an additional $160.

1000 H Street NW, D.C.

This French-Japanese fusion restaurant is hosting a Mother’s Day experience that includes a three-course meal. All moms will receive a complimentary glass of champagne.

Various locations, including Alexandria and McLean, Virginia; Bethesda and Rockville, Maryland; and Washington, D.C.

If you’d prefer to dine at home, consider ordering Fresh Baguette’s Mother’s Day Bundle or single Mother’s Day cakes. There are two bundles offered: the $25 Breakfast in Bed, which includes an individual raspberry delice (a layered almond cake with raspberry jam and vanilla-infused ganache), a plain croissant, a chocolate croissant, a traditional baguette and more; or you can choose the $85 Ultimate Family Indulgence Bundle, which includes a large raspberry delice that can feed eight, two plain croissants, two chocolate croissants, a traditional baguette and more.

1401 Okie Street NE, D.C.

Enjoy the freshest flavors of the season at this Ivy City restaurant. For Mother’s Day, there are still several times available to celebrate the woman in your life with elegant delights like Japanese A5 wagyu steak and eggs or creamy burrata with a spring pea salad. Brunch costs $85 per person and $35 per child aged 8 and younger.

100 District Square SW, D.C.

At The Wharf, enjoy a Lebanese feast with a prix fixe menu with highlights like branzino, lamb shank and Lebanese paella with spring greens. Pricing is $85 per person and $50 for children under the age of 11.

Various locations in D.C.

Whether it’s for brunch or dinner, you can’t go wrong with celebrating a significant woman in your life at Immigrant Food. This restaurant, which has locations in Downtown and Union Market, offers a menu chock-full of fresh and flavorful food. This Sunday, expect brunch items like shakshuka and arepas with dinner items like a miso caesar salad and tamarind BBQ ribs. Culinary Director of Immigrant Food Benjamin Murray told WTOP, “Everything is basically made from scratch.”

8045 Leesburg Pike, Suite 120, Vienna, Virginia

Experience Persian cuisine at its finest at this Iranian restaurant in Northern Virginia. While brunch is booked up for Sunday, there seems to be a lot of availability for dinner at Joon. Menu offerings include an option for unlimited small plates for $45 per person. There is also a mimosa tower with 12 champagne flutes and your choice of juice. Each party of two will also be entered into a raffle to win a private dinner cooked by chef and owner Chris Morgan. Valet service is complimentary.

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, Maryland

This restaurant is known for going all out, as can be seen with its “Colossal Short Rib” sandwich, which costs a mighty, meaty $65. For the Mother’s Day holiday, head chef William Morles told WTOP that there will be a regular menu as well as a family-style menu for groups of four or more. Priced at $45 per person, the family-style menu involves three courses, which includes dessert. Some of the highlights from this menu include “Joy Breakfast,” which includes carne mechada and pork chicharron. Other delights include the tres leche French toast and the “Bati-Bati,” which is an ube soft serve ice cream with salted peanut caramel, lemon-ginger syrup, honeycomb toffee, bee pollen and waffle chips. Also, no worries if it rains or pours on Sunday, because the outdoor patio is covered.

1847 Columbia Rd NW, D.C.

Brunch seems to be unavailable as an option for Sunday, but there are still times available for dinner at this modern Afghan restaurant in Adams Morgan. If interested in getting on the waitlist for brunch, there is a $37 special for three courses, including their signature rosewater-cardamom pancakes.

1027 7th St NW, D.C.

While brunch is sold out for Mother’s Day at this French bistro, there are plenty of dinner options to choose from. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu, priced at $60 per person. A few notable dishes included this year are ramp-stuffed chicken legs and English pea veloute with poached lobster.

1306 18th St NW, D.C.

Brunch it up at this Dupont Circle restaurant with a three-course deal that includes a welcome drink, such as a maracuya royale, prosecco or drip coffee. Other highlights include bites like salmon toast, French toast bites and a sweet potato hash. The brunch costs $60 per guest. General manager Debbie Nuguse told WTOP that the restaurant will soon be replacing its botanical decorations, so Mother’s Day is the “best time” time to bask in the cherry blossom décor while you still can before it switches over to lemon and orange trees in June.

2117 Crystal Drive, Arlington, Virginia

Whimsy is on the menu at this National Landing restaurant which offers family-style dishes that include caccio e pepe risotto and lamb shank with hummus. There are several openings available for brunch, lunch and dinner this Sunday.

1190 22nd Street Northwest, D.C.

Celebrate this special holiday with a three-course, $75 menu at The Saga. Don’t miss the cinnamon swirl pancakes or the fried chicken sandwich, and be sure to make room for desserts like the coconut flan and the rose mango and coconut crème brûlée. Bolivian guitar duo Duende Camaron will be present to serenade the guests.

