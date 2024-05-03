WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Fidens Jasper hazy double India pale ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Fidens Jasper hazy double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

The only way to see through the glass is to drink all of what’s in it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Fidens Jasper hazy double India pale ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Fidens Brewing Co., Albany, New York

Description: A hazy double IPA brewed with Citra hops and featuring citrus and tropical pineapple notes

ABV: 7.8%

Pairing suggestions: All kinds of Thai food, steamed crabs and crab cakes

