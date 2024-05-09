Things to do in the DC area: Maryland Craft Beer Festival, Mother’s Day events … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Whether you’re looking for a creative way to celebrate mom or somewhere to dish some drama over drinks, you won’t want to miss this week’s local events guide.

Libation lovers should head to Frederick, Maryland, this Saturday for the Maryland Craft Beer Festival. This year, the event includes samples of over 200 beers from 58 Maryland breweries, including some not yet open to the public.

This is the third year the event has been hosted, and Abby Casarella, event manager for the Brewers Association of Maryland, told WTOP it has nearly doubled in size since its first year, with around 3,500 people expected this year.

A few of the many notable featured Maryland breweries include Heavy Seas, RAK Brewing Co., Attaboy Beer and Monocacy Brewing Co., with food vendors that include Boxcar Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster and Pop-up Poutine.

The event at Carroll Creek Linear Park is also set to offer live music. Tickets start at $45 for a “Tasting Pass,” with “Designated Driver” tickets for nondrinkers costing just $15. VIP tickets are sold out.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

Mother’s Day events

Still looking for fun activities to do with your mom or another significant motherly figure in your life? This Sunday, consider these activities.

First, the National Museum of Asian Art is hosting Mother’s Day-themed activities such as paper flower making. If you’d prefer to work with real flowers, flower shop She Loves Me is hosting a flower arranging basics workshop, with tickets costing $125.

For a sweet treat, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken in Arlington, Virginia, is offering a doughnut-decorating workshop for $15, with six mini doughnuts included.

