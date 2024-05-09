Things to do in the DC area: Maryland Craft Beer Festival, Mother’s Day events … and more!

Whether you’re looking for a creative way to celebrate mom or somewhere to dish some drama over drinks, you won’t want to miss this week’s local events guide.
There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.
Libation lovers should head to Frederick, Maryland, this Saturday for the Maryland Craft Beer Festival. This year, the event includes samples of over 200 beers from 58 Maryland breweries, including some not yet open to the public.
This is the third year the event has been hosted, and Abby Casarella, event manager for the Brewers Association of Maryland, told WTOP it has nearly doubled in size since its first year, with around 3,500 people expected this year.
A few of the many notable featured Maryland breweries include Heavy Seas, RAK Brewing Co., Attaboy Beer and Monocacy Brewing Co., with food vendors that include Boxcar Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster and Pop-up Poutine.
The event at Carroll Creek Linear Park is also set to offer live music. Tickets start at $45 for a “Tasting Pass,” with “Designated Driver” tickets for nondrinkers costing just $15. VIP tickets are sold out.
Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.
Mother’s Day events
Still looking for fun activities to do with your mom or another significant motherly figure in your life? This Sunday, consider these activities.
First, the National Museum of Asian Art is hosting Mother’s Day-themed activities such as paper flower making. If you’d prefer to work with real flowers, flower shop She Loves Me is hosting a flower arranging basics workshop, with tickets costing $125.
For a sweet treat, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken in Arlington, Virginia, is offering a doughnut-decorating workshop for $15, with six mini doughnuts included.
DC
Sing your heart out
There are plenty of options around the D.C. area for karaoke, but if you’re looking for a unique experience, consider punk rock karaoke at the Black Cat or 90s R&B karaoke at Songbyrd, both of which happen Saturday. It costs $20 to participate in the Black Cat event, which will go to the Girls Rock! D.C. organization. To enter into Songbyrd’s event, tickets cost $15.
The Great Brookland Yard Sale
Several neighbors throughout the Brookland neighborhood are hosting concurrent yard sales on Saturday. Find the map of the participating households here.
Eurovision Watch Party
Celebrate this year’s Eurovision without leaving the nation’s capital. Throughout all three floors of the DC9 Nightclub, the Eurovision finals will be played live from Sweden on Saturday. RSVPs are free.
DISH! The Story Telling Cocktail Hour
Capitol Hill’s arts and education venue, Hill Center, is hosting “Dish! The Storytelling Cocktail Hour,” an event where talented local storytellers “dish” about their lives over drinks (with nonalcoholic options available). The event is on Wednesday, May 15, with tickets costing $15.
Maryland
Bethesda Fine Arts Festival
On Saturday and Sunday, expect a wide variety of art from 120 artists from around the nation at the Bethesda Fine Arts Festival. The free event in the Woodmont Triangle neighborhood also includes live entertainment and local food vendors.
Zine Workshop
The People’s Book in Takoma Park is hosting an adults-only workshop to invite guests to make their own mini-zine. The event on Friday is hosted by Julia Hainer-Violand, a local educator and zine maker. Tickets are free.
Virginia
Dream Interpretation
On Sunday, Profs & Pints is hosting a discussion on dreams and techniques for making sense of them. Leading the lecture is Richard Bargdill, associate professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University. Advance tickets cost approximately $15.
