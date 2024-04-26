WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half Blue Crab Hazy IPA

No Chesapeake blue crabs were harmed in the making of this beer!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Blue Crab Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Other Half Brewing, Washington, D.C.
Description: A hazy IPA brewed with a hand-selected blend of hops giving notes of tropical fruit, orange, mango and pineapple
ABV: 6.5%
Pairing suggestions: Blue crabs (surprise!), oysters (raw, roasted, grilled or fried), rockfish and seared veggies
