As much of the country mitigates a wave of dangerous heat, Sunday in the D.C. region will be no exception. Here's what you should know.

Regional Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Heat index around 105 on Sunday.



If you are out in the heat, take precautions and/or seek shelter.

With temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s, and a heat index that may climb up to 105, be wise and take precautions. The highest temperatures are expected to be east of I-95.

There is a slight chance of scattered storms on Sunday, but it’s unlikely they’ll be sustained enough to drive down the heat.

Heat advisories will be in effect for the entire region on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you can, try to stay inside during the daytime. If you can’t, plan ahead to make sure you’re not a victim of this extreme heat.

If you do find yourself on the move during this scorcher, we have a list of area cooling centers and ways to escape the heat further down in the story.

How to stay cool and safe as extreme heat overtakes the DC region

If you have any strenuous activities scheduled for the day, please consider doing them in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are at their lowest. Also, remember to hydrate yourself regularly — even when you don’t think you need it. Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke have a reputation for sneaking up, so stay safe with a few simple precautions.

In anticipation of the heat, 10 D.C. pools have extended their hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Saturday at 10 a.m., which activates D.C.’s cooling centers. That plan goes into effect when the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher.

A list of District cooling center locations is available on the D.C.’s heat plan website.

In Maryland, several counties and recreation centers offer cooling centers on scorching hot days.

In Prince George’s County, the Department of Parks and Recreation has a list of cooling centers available. Residents are asked check-in at the facility’s front desk when they arrive.

The City of Annapolis opened two cooling centers to combat this weekend’s heat. Find details on hours and locations on the city’s website.

Anne Arundel County’s cooling centers are open throughout the summer. Find a list of those locations on the county’s cooling website.

In Virginia, cooling centers are open as well to help residents stay out of the heat.

Fairfax County has opened special cooling centers for the weekend to help keep residents safe. Find the locations and hours on the Fairfax County website.

The City of Alexandria offers cooling centers to residents throughout the summer. Find more information on where to go on the city’s website.

Some community centers in Arlington are open for residents to get a break from the heat. Find information on which ones are open and details on hours of operation on the Arlington community center page.

Cooling centers in Loudoun County have extended hours for the weekend due to the heat. Information on hours and locations are on the heat alert website for the county.

Forecast

SUNDAY: Dangerously hot and humid with a stray storm possible. Temps: Mid to Upper 90s. Heat Index: 104-108.

MONDAY: Very hot, increasing clouds. Showers and storms likely by the PM, strong to severe storms possible. Temps: Mid 90s. Heat Index: Around 105.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with storms possible, still humid. Temps: Mid to Upper 80s.

Current weather